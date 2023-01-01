Army will continue to play role for peace in KP: COAS

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir on Wednesday said the Pakistan Army would continue to play its role in upholding peace and stability in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and facilitating a “secure environment for economic development”. The army chief made this statement during his address at the provincial Apex Committee meeting in Peshawar.

During the Apex Committee meeting today, the army chief was briefed about the overall security situation in the province, including initiatives against smuggling, hoarding and drug trafficking, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

It said the participants of the meeting affirmed that state institutions and people were united for the protection of life and property of citizens. The participants also paid rich tribute to the Shuhada and their families.

“We have to synergise our efforts for the peace and prosperity of our beloved country,” the ISPR statement quoted the army chief as saying. He underlined that the Pakistan Army would continue to play its role in ensuring peace and stability in KP to provide a secure environment for economic development.

COAS also attended meeting of the Provincial Apex Committee along with Caretaker Chief Minister KP, Muhammad Azam Khan.

General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff visited Peshawar on Wednesday and had an interactive session with the respectable women of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during ‘KPK Women Symposium – 2023’.

While addressing the participants of the women symposium, COAS said that, women have played a positive and an important role in the progress of country throughout the history of Pakistan. COAS highlighted that women’s role in Pakistan’s progress and development is quintessential and most important.

COAS remarked that women of KPK have continued to face multi-faceted challenges due to prolonged fight against terrorism, however, they have proven their resilience, commitment and bravery at the face of all odds. COAS encouraged the women to take part in the progress and development of KPK and Newly Merged Districts.