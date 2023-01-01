At least 3 killed, 25 injured due to missile strike in Ukraine’s Kryvyi Rih

KYIV (AA) : At least three people were killed and 25 injured early Tuesday due to a missile strike in the city of Kryvyi Rih in southeastern Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region.

Governor Serhii Lysak said on Telegram that during the attack on Kryvyi Rih, “civilian objects were damaged,” including “a mutilated five-story building.”

“According to preliminary reports, three of its residents died. 25 people were injured, 19 of them are in hospital” he added.

Lysak said apartments in the building between the first and fifth floor are on fire, and that the fire covered 700 square meters (7,534 square feet) which are actively being put out by rescuers on site.

In a Telegram message, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the attack, saying Russia will never be forgiven and it “will be held accountable for every missile they launch.”

“Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded. The rescue operation in Kryvyi Rih continues. My condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones,” Zelenskyy further said.

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which started in February 2022, has killed over 8,900 civilians and wounded more than 15,400, according to the latest UN figures.