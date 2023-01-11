At least one of 3 Britons detained is ex-military

KABUL (TOLOnews): One of the three British detainees in Afghanistan has been identified as former UK soldier, a security source told TOLOnews.

According to the source, this detainee has also spent his military mission in the southern province of Helmand—one the severe conflict-affected provinces of Afghanistan.

The soldier has come to Afghanistan under the name of a journalist, the source said.

“If they come here illegally, or violated the laws of Afghanistan or worked as spy for other countries, it is considered a crime and any country has the right to detain such foreign nationals and introduce them to the relevant organizations,” said Sarwar Niazai, a military analyst.

The source said that the detainees held illegal weapons.

Kevin Cornwell, 53, and another British national were detained on January 11, 2023, by the Islamic Emirate in Kabul.

Earlier, British media reported that three Britons are being held by the Islamic Emirate.

“The country should be rescued from the spies, the country should be rescued from the intelligence circles. The Islamic Emirate should not allow that these invader countries send their intelligence representatives to our country,” said Toryalai Zazai, a military veteran.

The UK Home Secretary, Suella Braverman commented on the detention of three British nationals in Afghanistan, saying that “if there are British citizens abroad, then the UK government is going to do whatever it takes to ensure that they are safe.”

Prince Harry in his book said that he killed 25 people in his role as an Apache helicopter pilot during his second tour of duty in Afghanistan.

Prince Harry’s remarks faced widespread criticism by the Afghans across the country.