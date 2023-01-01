At least seven injured as Israeli tank ‘accidentally’ hits Egyptian border

JERUSALEM : Shell fragments from an Israeli tank have hit the Egyptian border, injuring at least seven people including several Egyptian border guards, according to the militaries of both countries.

The incident occurred late Sunday, with the Israeli military confirming that it “accidentally” hit the Egyptian position near the border with the Gaza Strip.

“The incident is being investigated and the details are under review. The IDF [Israeli army] expresses sorrow regarding the incident,” the Israeli military said in a statement, giving no further details.

A spokesperson for the Egyptian military confirmed the incident, but did not state how many of its personnel were injured.

The wounded people were taken to hospital, a witness and a medical source said. Witnesses reported hearing a blast followed by the sounds of ambulances deployed from the Egyptian side.

Marwan Bishara, Al Jazeera’s senior political analyst in London, said the incident could spur further warnings from Cairo.

“This could, in fact, lead to further Egyptian warning to Israel that it needs to relax its indiscriminate and horrific bombing on Gaza that is definitely getting out of control,” Bishara said.

The analyst added that there is both public and establishment anger against Israel’s bombardment of Gaza, but that Egypt is “handcuffed” by Israel in coordinating humanitarian aid to Gaza with Tel Aviv.

According to Egyptian media, witnesses said the Israeli strike would not disrupt the passage of aid to Gaza.

The accidental blast occurred just hours after a second convoy of aid trucks entered the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing to head towards Gaza.

A first convoy of 20 trucks had entered the besieged enclave a day earlier, but aid officials are warning that supplies of food, water and fuel are still running low.

Israel had prevented aid from entering the crossing as it continued to bomb the Gaza Strip for more than two weeks, in response to an incursion by Hamas on Israeli soil on October 7.

UN officials say at least 100 trucks a day are required in Gaza to respond to the crisis.

Before the outbreak of recent events, several hundred trucks had been arriving there daily.

