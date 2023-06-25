Atif Aslam croons a love ballad for Sonam Bajwa starrer ‘Carry On Jatta 3’

LAHORE (Web Desk): Despite India banning Pakistani artists from working in Bollywood, singer Atif Aslam continues to defy the ban by being a leading voice behind love, heartbreak and soulful ballads for movies across the border. This time around, Aslam’s love song titled Bura Haal for Sonam Bajwa’s upcoming film Carry On Jatta 3 is trending on social media and its a fan favourite already!

Bajwa took to her Instagram to share a glimpse from the song. “Carry On Jatta 3’s next track ‘Bura Haal’ by Atif Aslam is finally out now,” she wrote, and added a red heart. Aslam, too, announced his new song on the photo-sharing app.

The Pehli Nazar Mein singer quoted the lyrics, “‘Sada mukhra croran alay note tay, vekh k logan da buraa haal ho gaya’. Link in bio.” Bura Haal features a romantic melody that captures the essence of love and its tumultuous journey.

Penned by Happy Raikoti, the song delves into the complexities of relationships, portraying the highs and lows that come with them. Atif’s exceptional vocal prowess adds depth and emotion to the track, resonating with listeners on a profound level.

Aslam’s fans have taken to social media to share excitement and admiration. The hashtag #BuraHaal has been trending. “When people say Atif Aslam isn’t versatile, so he releases a rap song and a romantic track on the same day. King for a reason!” wrote a user on the micro-blogging site.

Helmed by Smeep Kang, Carry On Jatta 3 stars Gippy Grewal, Bajwa, Binnu Dhillon, Jaswinder Bhalla and Gurpreet Ghuggi in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023.