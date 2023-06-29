Atif Aslam’s new Bollywood song goes viral

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Atif Aslam’s new Bollywood song went viral on social media soon after its release.

Pakistani singer gave a super-hit for Indian movie after a long time featuring Bollywood stars Sonam Bajwa and Gippy Grewal.

Song ‘Bura Haal’, from the much-anticipated Indian Punjabi film ‘Carry On Jatta 3’ has literally mesmerized the fans of Atif.

The popularity of newly released song can be gauged by the fact that it got 1.8 million views on YouTube during last 24 hours.

Penned by lyricist Happy Raikoti, the music video of ‘Bura Haal’ was directed by Smeep Kang’s.

The Indian Punjabi comedy film will hit the theatres on June 29, 2023 while it will also be released in Pakistan on the eve of Eidul Azha.

Renowned Pakistani sartge and TV actor Nasir Chinioti will also feature in the movie.