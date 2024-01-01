Austin speaks with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav

FP Report

WASHINGTON DC: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant today to discuss Israel’s operations against Hamas in Khan Younis. The Secretary raised the need for a credible plan to ensure the safety of and support for the more than one million people sheltering in Rafah before any military operations proceed there. They also discussed efforts to secure the release of all remaining hostages. Secretary Austin raised the need to improve the deconfliction process with humanitarian groups and to ensure more aid reaches Palestinian civilians, as looting and violence hinder access to humanitarian convoys in Gaza.