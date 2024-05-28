Australia Volleyball Team to Visit Pakistan for three-match series

ISLAMABAD (Monitoring Desk): The Pakistan Volleyball Federation announced a three-match home series against Australia, scheduled to run from May 28 to 30.

According to the details, the Australian team, comprised of 20 members including players and officials, will arrive in Pakistan on May 26, 2024, to participate in the series.

The series will take place at the Liaquat Gymnasium, Pakistan Sports Complex here, and will feature three highly anticipated matches between the two teams.

Series Schedule

First Match: May 28, 2024, at 6:30 PM

Second Match: May 29, 2024, at 6:30 PM

Third Match: May 30, 2024, at 6:30 PM

Australia’s Volleyball team will then depart from Pakistan on May 31 after the conclusion of the three-match series.

For the unversed, Pakistan were recently crowned the Central Asian Volleyball Champions with a dominant 3-1 victory over Turkmenistan in the final.

In the enthralling final, Pakistan emerged victorious by winning three sets while Turkmenistan managed to win only one.

The national Volleyball team secured a convincing victory with 25-21, 25-19, 20-25, and 25-14 points.

Notably, the home side remained unbeaten in the entirety of the Central Asian Volleyball Championship, winning six matches in the process.

Pakistan won a total of 18 sets in the tournament and dropped only three.

The Green Shirts booked their place in the final after a thumping 3-0 victory over Kyrgyzstan in the semi-final on Thursday, winning the one-sided contest with the score of 25-18, 27-25, 27-25.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauded the national team for winning the Central Asian Volleyball Championship and acknowledged their teamwork and performance.

“Superb performance! Pakistan wins the Central Asia Volleyball Championship. Talent and teamwork at its best,” the Premier said on X, formerly Twitter.