Babar Azam points finger on batting

F.P. Report

LAHORE: National team captain Babar Azam voiced his disappointment as Pakistan succumbed to yet another defeat against New Zealand in the ongoing series.

Addressing the media following the fourth match at Gaddafi Stadium, Azam squarely attributed the loss to the team’s batting performance, stressing that the inability to notch up runs proved to be their Achilles’ heel.

Azam conceded that despite a commendable effort in restricting New Zealand, Pakistan faltered in their batting innings, failing to muster the necessary momentum to chase down the target. Reflecting on the missed opportunity, he acknowledged the team’s failure to capitalize on crucial middle overs, lamenting their inability to reach the attainable target of 179 runs.

Regarding the team dynamics and the infusion of young talent, Azam commended the efforts of the budding bowlers while acknowledging the necessity for squad alterations due to injuries. Despite the setbacks, Azam remains optimistic about the team’s potential to bounce back and deliver stronger performances in the remainder of the series.