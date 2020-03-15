Skip to content
BAGHDAD: Iraqi Mandaeans, also known as Sabeans, swim in the Tigris River as they take part in a traditional ceremony to mark Eid Al-Khalqeh (creation of the world), which is a five-day religious holiday.
The Frontier Post
/
March 15, 2020
News In Pictures
