Bahrain’s Commander, Air Chief discuss ties

ISLAMABAD: Commander Bahrain National Guard, His Highness General Sheikh Mohammed Bin Isa Bin Salman Al-Khalifa, called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force at Air Headquarters, Islamabad on Thursday. The meeting encompassed a detailed discussion on various significant areas of shared interest aimed at bolstering government-to-government cooperation in the realm of emerging technologies, with a distinct emphasis on drone technology and collaboration within the Cyber and Networking domains.

During the meeting, Chief of the Air Staff shared broad contours of PAF’s modernization drive aimed at augmenting current operational capability in the areas of Cyber, Space, Artificial Intelligence, Electronic Warfare and Niche technologies.

He also highlighted various ongoing projects of Pakistan Air Force’s operational construct, force goals and plans for the force structure with a keen focus on future warfare. Emphasizing the enduring religious and historical ties between the two countries, the Air Chief stressed the deep-rooted brotherly relations between both nations. Chief of the Air Staff reiterated, “Pakistan highly values its robust diplomatic, economic and defence partnership with Bahrain, marked by a convergence on critical issues related to regional peace, security and stability.”

The visiting dignitary praised the exceptional professionalism of PAF personnel and the remarkable progress achieved by Pakistan Air Force under the dynamic leadership of Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu. Acknowledging Pakistan’s consistent efforts towards regional stability, he also pledged to contribute towards enhancing the existing bilateral military cooperation across all levels. Commander Bahrain National Guard also visited PAF Cyber Command where he was briefed about the operational capabilities of Pakistan Air Force. Expressing profound interest in the strides made by PAF in the Cyber domain, the visiting dignitary conveyed his intention to dispatch a specialized team to PAF with an objective to assess and address any existing gaps within the emerging technologies architecture of the Bahrain Armed Forces.

The Air Chief reassured the Commander Bahrain National Guard of PAF’s wholehearted cooperation and pledged full support to work collaboratively towards fortifying the technological frameworks of the Bahrain Armed Forces. Both dignitaries also affirmed their commitment to further strengthen collaboration in various domains of training, emerging technologies and mutual engagement in the aviation sector.

The meeting between Chief of the Air Staff and the Commander Bahrain National Guard is a testament to the strong commitment of both nations to further consolidate their existing partnership through continued dialogue and military collaboration.