Bajali Almond Festival kicks off in Taif

RIYADH (Arabnews): The Bajali Almond Festival launched Wednesday in Al-Ruddaf, Taif, showcasing the diverse produce of the area.

The four-day festival, taking place near the Eid prayer hall, assists farmers in marketing their goods, and will also have on display wild figs and prickly pears.

The director general of the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture in the Makkah region, Majed bin Abdullah Al-Khalif, told Arab News that the government is working on developing a sustainable agricultural industry in the region.

The festival is being held under the supervision of the ministry’s office, in collaboration with private agencies and more than 30 farmers from Maysan and Taif.

Hani Al-Qadi, the director of the ministry’s office in Taif, said plans are in place to help farmers increase their production and sell their produce at various locations.

The two officials said that Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud, the governor of Taif, is sponsoring the festival and remains committed to developing the agricultural sector in the region.

Last June, Aramco signed a memorandum of understanding with the Makkah Region Development Authority and the Haddad Bani Malik Multipurpose Cooperative Society, to support small projects in the Kingdom. The aim is to support the local economy through the cultivation and production of almonds in Maysan.