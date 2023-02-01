Balochistan issues Congo virus red alert after doctor dies

QUETTA (NNI): Balochistan government has issued red alert over alarming situation of Congo virus fever in province that claimed 16 lives so far.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Domki has directed the province’s health and livestock departments to take immediate steps to curb the disease.

The chief minister has instructed for conveying immediate information about the virus to general public. He also directed for anti-viral spray at dairy farms.

This new type of Congo virus fever could become deadly for an infected person, Domki said.

“In case of symptoms of Congo virus, the patient should be provided emergency medical guidance,” Balochistan CM said.

A doctor, who was diagnosed with the Congo virus, died in Quetta today.

According to the young doctors’ spokesperson, the patient passed away while he was being shifted to Karachi for medical treatment.

At least 41 patients with the Congo Virus have been brought to Fatima Jinnah Hospital of Quetta this year and 16 of them have died.

The virus is primarily transmitted to humans by ticks on cattle and other livestock and can cause severe fever, muscle pain, vomiting, and internal bleeding. It has a high fatality rate, and currently no vaccine or specific treatment available for the virus.