‘Bawaal’ to become first Bollywood movie to be premiered at Eifel tower

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: The world premiere of the film ‘Bawaal’ starring Bollywood actors Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan will be held at the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris.

According to Indian media sources, it has been claimed that the screening of the film will take place at the Eiffel Tower in July, making ‘Bawaal’ the first Indian film to receive this honour of being premiered at the iconic venue.

The premiere will take place at the exquisite Salle Gustave Eiffel, offering a panoramic view of the city of love as the backdrop.” The idea of taking the film to the Eiffel Tower is intended to get international audience rather than just the conventional Indian cinema lovers.

The sources claimed that at the world premiere event of the film ‘Bawaal’ the cast along with renowned personalities from the bollywood’s showbiz industry and French diplomats will also be present, making it the biggest event for an Indian film.

Besides that, “Bawaal has a symbolic reference to Paris. The makers have extensively shot some of the key portions in Paris, and the city acts like a character in this tale.”

“The film is essentially a love story with references to World War 2 and the makers are ready to premiere the film in the city of love”, added close sources.

The Sajid Nadiadwala and Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal is going to release directly on OTT platform, Amazon Prime, instead of traditional cinema.