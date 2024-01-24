Belgian police find stolen Picasso and Chagall paintings worth $900,000 in Antwerp house

(CNN) : Belgian police have found stolen Picasso and Chagall paintings in a basement in the city of Antwerp, local authorities said on Tuesday, adding that the artworks are still in good condition.

The paintings, Picasso’s “Tête” and Chagall’s “L’homme en prière”, were stolen from an art collector in Tel Aviv, Israel, in 2010 and are worth $900,000.

“Tete” by Pablo PicassoParquet of Namu/Reuters

At the time of the theft, $680,000 worth of jewelry was also stolen but only the paintings have been found.

Local police had started an investigation when a source informed them that a Belgian national was offering both artworks for sale.

The local prosecutor said the main suspect has been arrested.

The painting ‘L’homme en prière’ by Marc Chagall, stolen in Israel 14 years ago and found in Belgium, is seen in this undated handout image.