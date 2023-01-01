Best New Restaurants in the World Right Now

Are you someone who loves to savor new culinary delights and relish the thrill of discovering hidden gems in the food world? Well, you’ve stumbled upon the perfect destination!

(Source: Pexels)

Whether it’s indulging in tantalizing street food or the most exquisite fine dining experience, these eateries are reinventing how we perceive food. So, pack your bags, stretch your pants, and prepare for a culinary expedition that will blow your taste buds away!

Eleven Madison Park, New York City, USA

We’ve gone to great lengths to unearth the latest and greatest restaurants worldwide that are shaking things up in the gastronomic scene.

Nestled in the heart of New York City lies Eleven Madison Park, a culinary wonderland that has taken the world by storm. With its recent facelift, this restaurant has emerged as a true gem, offering an experience like no other. Under the guidance of the brilliant Chef Daniel Humm, the menu showcases a fusion of inventive dishes that pay homage to the best local ingredients.

As you bask in the breathtaking views of Madison Square Park and relish the impeccable service, you’ll find yourself transported into a world of pure indulgence. Eleven Madison Park is an absolute must-visit whether you’re a seasoned foodie or simply someone who appreciates a good meal. After all, it’s not just the world’s best restaurant for nothing!

Address: 11 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10010, United States

Contact no: +1 212-889-0905

Website: Eleven Madison Park

Osteria Francescana, Modena, Italy

In the charming city of Modena, Italy, lies a dining destination that will leave you spellbound – Osteria Francescana. This Michelin-starred eatery, helmed by the brilliant Chef Massimo Bottura, has been crowned the world’s best not once but twice!

Prepare for an irresistible journey as you indulge in the chef’s signature tasting menu, which captures his whimsical and unconventional take on traditional Italian fare. With its contemporary decor that exudes sophistication and welcoming service, Osteria Francescana is a true gem that will satisfy all your culinary cravings.

So, whether you’re an avid foodie or simply looking for a dining experience like no other, Osteria Francescana is a must-visit for anyone seeking an adventure in taste!

Address: Via Stella, 22, 41121 Modena MO, Italy

Contact no: +39 059 223912

Website: Osteria Francescana

Gaggan, Bangkok, Thailand

In the bustling city of Bangkok lies a restaurant that’s sure to tickle your taste buds and ignite your senses – Gaggan. As you step into this dining hotspot’s lively and vibrant atmosphere, be prepared to be blown away by the innovative and playful take on Indian cuisine.

(Source: Pexels)

Under the leadership of the inimitable Chef Gaggan Anand, the restaurant has become a mecca for food lovers, offering a modern twist on traditional Indian fare that’s both exciting and delicious.

From the first bite to the last, Gaggan promises an unforgettable culinary journey that will leave you craving more. So, if you’re a food enthusiast or simply want to indulge in a unique dining experience, visiting Gaggan is an absolute must!

Address: 68 Sukhumvit 31, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Contact no: +66 98 883 1022

Website: Gaggan

Disfrutar, Barcelona, Spain

In the heart of Barcelona, a Michelin-starred restaurant redefining the Spanish culinary landscape – Disfrutar. This dining destination, led by three culinary geniuses who once worked at the famous El Bulli, promises an extraordinary gastronomic experience bound to delight your taste buds.

The restaurant’s playful and inventive take on traditional Spanish cuisine is a true feast for the senses, with each dish leaving you spellbound. Set against a contemporary decor that oozes sophistication and a relaxed atmosphere perfect for a laid-back dining experience, Disfrutar is a must-visit for any food lover exploring Barcelona.

So, whether you’re a fan of Spanish cuisine or simply looking to indulge in a memorable dining experience, Disfrutar is the ultimate destination that promises to tantalize your taste buds and transport you into a world of pure culinary bliss.

Address: C. de Villarroel, 163, 08036 Barcelona, Spain

Contact no: +34 933 48 68 96

Website: Disfrutar

Mugaritz, San Sebastian, Spain

Nestled in the picturesque Basque country lies a culinary gem that’s taking the world by storm – Mugaritz. This two-Michelin-starred restaurant, led by the visionary Chef Andoni Luis Aduriz, promises an avant-garde approach to Basque cuisine that’s nothing short of extraordinary.

(Source: Pexels)

From the moment you step into the restaurant, you’ll be captivated by the stunning Basque countryside views that will take your breath away. And when you finally settle into your seat, prepare for a sensory explosion as the tasting menu features inventive dishes that celebrate the region’s local ingredients.

Mugaritz’s impeccable service, coupled with its culinary excellence, makes it a truly unforgettable experience. So, whether you’re a seasoned foodie or simply looking for a unique culinary adventure, Mugaritz is the perfect destination to discover the wonders of Basque cuisine and indulge in a dining experience like no other.

Address: Aldura Gunea Aldea, 20, 20100 Errenteria, Gipuzkoa, Spain

Contact no: +34 943 52 24 55

Website: Mugaritz

SingleThread, Healdsburg, California, USA

Nestled in the rolling hills of Sonoma wine country lies a culinary paradise capturing the hearts and palates of foodies worldwide – SingleThread. This three-Michelin-starred restaurant, run by the dynamic husband-and-wife team Kyle and Katina Connaughton, promises a creative and delicious gastronomic journey.

As you step into the stunningly decorated restaurant, you’ll be greeted by warm and attentive service that will make you feel at home. And when the tasting menu arrives, prepare for a culinary adventure that showcases the region’s local ingredients in ways you never thought possible.

From the first bite to the last, SingleThread’s inventive dishes are a feast for the senses that will leave you wanting more.

So whether you’re a seasoned food lover or simply looking to indulge in a unique dining experience, SingleThread is the perfect destination to explore the flavors and wonders of California’s culinary landscape.

California is home to many other amazing restaurants, whether it’s for breakfast, lunch or dinner. Here are some more of the best new restaurants you can find in southern california.

Address: 131 North St, Healdsburg, CA 95448, United States

Contact no: +1 707-723-4646

Website: SingleThread

Le Mirazur, Menton, France

Oh, là là, if you’re looking for a dining experience that’s out of this world, look no further than Mirazur in Menton, France. This three-Michelin-starred restaurant is a true masterpiece, known for its incredible Mediterranean-inspired cuisine that will transport your taste buds to paradise.

Chef Mauro Colagreco’s inventive dishes are truly a work of art, using only the freshest local ingredients to create flavor combinations you never knew were possible.

And let’s not forget about the stunning sea views that will take your breath away! With impeccable service and an unforgettable atmosphere, Mirazur is a must-visit for any foodie looking for a culinary adventure on the French Riviera.

Address: 30 Av. Aristide Briand, 06500 Menton, France

Contact no: +33 (0)4 92 41 86 86

Website: Le Mirazur

Ultraviolet, Shanghai, China

Ultraviolet is a unique restaurant that offers an immersive dining experience like no other. Under the direction of chef Paul Pairet, diners are treated to a multi-sensory journey that combines art, technology, and culinary excellence.

(Source: Pexels)

The restaurant’s location is kept secret, and guests are transported to a hidden dining room, enveloped in a multi-sensory experience that enhances every bite. With just ten seats per dinner service, this exclusive experience is a true bucket-list item for foodies and adventurers alike.

Address: Waitan, Huangpu, Shanghai, China, 200002

Contact no: +86 21 6323 9898

Website: Ultraviolet

Wrapping up

In conclusion, the world of fine dining is constantly changing as new establishments push the boundaries of inventiveness and invention in the kitchen. Each of these restaurants delivers a distinctive and amazing eating experience, from the creative meals at Disfrutar in Barcelona to the multi-sensory encounter at Ultraviolet in Shanghai.

These restaurants are certain to make an impact and solidify their status as some of the best in the world, whether you’re a culinary enthusiast or just seeking a special night out.

Additionally, for your home meals you can check out our list of Pies around the world: Sweet and savory goodness. That will make you want to go straight to your kitchen.