Biden’s Carrot And Stick Policy With The Houthis 

Jalil Afridi

Washington DC: White House National Security Spokesperson, John Kirby while speaking at the Press Briefing room warned the Houthis once again that they must stop their attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

John Kirby also stated that the “goal is not to contain the Houthis but instead the goal will depend on the decisions they (Houthis) make.” Kirby assured that Operation Prosperity Guardian, the U.S. led military operation by a multinational coalition is in strong place and it will make sure that freedom of navigation for commercial naval vessels is insured under the international laws and that there is no threat to the lives of those who are operating these vessels.

When asked to comment on whether relationship between US President Joe Biden and Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu have changed in the last few weeks, John Kirby dispelled the impression that just because both the two leaders have not spoken in couple of weeks does not mean that US and Israel ties have become any weaker. Kirby further said that there are differences of opinion on multiple issues between the US and Israel but their friendship is rock solid. Kirby also mentioned that the U.S. is concerned about the rising violence in the West Bank.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Red Sea economical importance and effects are becoming more and more concerning for the U.S., Israel in particular and the global economy in general. It is also important to note here that due to the hostile situation several multinational commerical naval companies have already stopped their operations in the Red Sea.