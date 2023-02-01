Bugti for ranking ITP among best forces of world

ISLAMABAD (NNI): Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti has said that Islamabad Traffic Police should be ranked among the best forces not only in the country but also in the world due to its discipline and performance.

He made the remarks while inaugurating the new building of traffic police’s headquarters in Faizabad Islamabad.

The Interior Minister applauded the performance of the Islamabad traffic police, emphasizing that they should continue to carry out their duties for the rule of law without any discrimination.

He assured that there would be no political pressure on the police and that the force would receive full support regardless of financial constraints.

The event was attended by Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, senior police officers and a large number of officials.

The ceremony was graced by Interim Federal Minister for Interior as the chief guest. A smart contingent unit of the police force presented a guard of honor to the Chief Guest. The newly established Traffic Office aims to streamline traffic-related affairs and facilitate the citizens of Islamabad.

During his address, Interim Federal Minister for Interior stated, “Law is equal for everyone; ensure its enforcement without any bias. Let your commitment to public service be your motto. You have been chosen by Allah for this service; take pride in your responsibilities.”

ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan highlighted the achievements of the Islamabad Capital Police in efficiently managing traffic during adverse weather conditions and construction activities. He praised the use of modern technology, including citywide surveillance cameras, to enforce traffic laws and issue e-challan for violators.

ICCPO further said that, the Islamabad Capital Police, with 600 officers and officials is currently handling the city’s traffic but there is an urgent need for additional 2600 personnel to address the growing population and traffic challenges.

He commended the continuous efforts of the police force in maintaining traffic flow and providing optimal travel facilities for the citizens.

The Islamabad Capital Police is always engaged in maintaining the flow of traffic in the federal capital of Islamabad and providing the best travel facilities to the citizens, he maintained.