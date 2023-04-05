Cash App creator Bob Lee killed in San Francisco stabbing

SAN FRANCISCO (Agencies) : Bob Lee, a former chief technology officer of Square and founder of Cash App, has reportedly died after a stabbing in San Francisco.

The San Francisco Police Department announced Tuesday that a 43-year-old male suffering from stab wounds passed away, but officials didn’t name the victim. However, local media and the CEO of MobileCoin confirmed the news.

Lee was most recently the chief product officer of crypto company MobileCoin, where he supervised the firm’s entire product portfolio.

Joshua Goldbard, MobileCoin’s CEO, sent the following statement to Blockworks: “Bob was a force of nature. Helped to birth Android and CashApp into our world. Moby was his dream: a privacy protecting wallet for the 21st Century. I will miss him every day.”

The news was confirmed by his friends and colleagues on Twitter, including Bill Barhydt, CEO at trading platform Abra, and Jack Dorsey, CEO at Square, who eulogized the tech executive.

“It’s real. Getting calls. Heartbreaking. Bob was instrumental to Square and Cash App. STL guy,” Dorsey wrote on decentralized social media platform Nostr.

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship fighter Jake Shields, who says he was a friend, wrote on Twitter that Lee was in the “good” part of the city and appears to have been targeted in a random mugging attack.

I didn’t want to be the one to leak the name but now it’s out



Bob Lee is an extremely high profile tech guy so hopefully this will at least bring attention to these problems pic.twitter.com/YL3wN4UhuB — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) April 5, 2023

No arrest has been made in the case as of press time, and the San Francisco police have not revealed further details on the suspect or motive.

“Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Despite efforts by first responders and medical personnel, the victim succumbed to his injuries,” police said.