CENTCOM conducts week-long hackathon

FP Report

WASHINGTON DC: In a proactive move to bolster its defenses against one-way unmanned aerial systems (cUAS) threats, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) recently convened a specialized hackathon named SANDTRAP, drawing upon the expertise of 15 hand-selected coders from across the Department of Defense. Held as part of the BRAVO series, a recurring hackathon initiative within the DoD, SANDTRAP centered on data and software challenges crucial to countering cUAS, a mission deemed paramount for safeguarding U.S. and partner forces in CENTCOM’s sphere of influence. Throughout the week-long event, these coders collaborated intensively to develop prototypes aimed at enhancing the speed and precision of cUAS operations.

By immersing CENTCOM subject matter experts within the hacking teams at headquarters, SANDTRAP facilitated seamless integration and paved the way for the potential transition of innovative capabilities beyond the hackathon’s conclusion. Schuyler Moore, Chief Technology Officer at CENTCOM, emphasized the significance of leveraging diverse talents, technological solutions, and innovative processes to address critical operational challenges like countering one-way UAS attacks. General Michael Erik Kurilla, CENTCOM Commander, echoed this sentiment, underscoring the importance of fostering a culture of innovation through initiatives like the SANDTRAP hackathon, which he believes will drive advancements in data-centric warfighting and lead to more effective solutions for critical missions in the future.