CENTCOM forces conduct self-defense strike against Houthi

FP Report

WASHINGTON DC: On Feb. 13, at approximately 2:35 p.m. (Sanaa time), U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces successfully conducted a self-defense strike against one mobile anti-ship cruise missile (ASCM), in Iranian-backed Houthi controlled areas of Yemen, that was prepared to launch against ships in the Red Sea.

Separately, at approximately 9:20 p.m.(Sanaa time), one anti-ship ballistic missile (ASBM) was launched from Iranian-backed Houthi controlled areas of Yemen into the Gulf of Aden. U.S. Navy ships tracked the missile but took no action because the missile was not projected to impact near any ships. There were no reports of injuries or damage from ships in the area.

U.S. forces will continue to take actions that protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S. navy and merchant vessels.