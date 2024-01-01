Change in lifestyle crucial in managing stomach diseases; Dr. Hyder.

ISLAMABAD (APP): Renowned consultant Gastroenterologist and Hepatologist Dr. Hyder Abbasi emphasized the pivotal role of lifestyle changes in effectively managing stomach diseases.

Addressing the interconnected nature of mental and physical health, Dr. Hyder underscored its significance in comprehensively addressing stomach-related health issues. Abdominal discomfort, a commonly experienced ailment, becomes a matter of concern when it was persistent and accompanied by alarming symptoms, he said in an interview with Pakistan Television News on Sunday.

He identified red flags such as unexplained weight loss, chronic constipation, or traces of blood in urine, indicating the need for a more in-depth investigation into the underlying causes.

Dr. Hyder recommended undergoing a colonoscopy test as part of a comprehensive examination of the intestines for individuals aged 50 and above.

However, he acknowledged that barriers such as carelessness and a lack of resources often deter many from pursuing necessary diagnostic procedures.

Dr. Hyder expressed concern over the premature attribution of urinary issues to hemorrhoids, leading individuals to self-medicate without a proper diagnosis.

He highlighted the unfortunate realization that individuals often become aware of the true underlying problem, such as colorectal cancer, only when the condition exacerbates.

Dr. Hyder also shed light on inflammatory bowel syndromes (IBS), presenting a unique challenge in diagnosis. Symptoms like abdominal pain, changes in bowel habits, and constipation can point to IBS, he added.

Unlike other conditions, IBS often doesn’t present clear signs on medical scans. Counseling and a holistic approach to diagnosis and treatment are effective in managing IBS, he said.

Dr. Hyder further said that swift action is imperative in IBS cases, as delaying tests may lead to complications.

Dr. Hyder emphasized that a holistic approach, including a diet rich in fiber, increased vegetable intake, regular exercise, and mental health awareness, can significantly contribute to overall well-being.