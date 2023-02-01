China aims to produce first humanoid robots by 2025

Monitoring Desk

BEIJING: In this endeavour, the Chinese government plans to nurture young companies focused on humanoid robotics, set industry standards, develop talent in this domain, and foster deeper international cooperation.

China, known for its ambitions in cutting-edge technologies like AI and quantum computing, has now set its sights on an exciting new realm – lifelike robots.

According to a blueprint unveiled by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and reported by Bloomberg, China aims to produce its first humanoid robots by 2025.

Following this policy guidance, shares of Chinese robotics companies experienced a surge, indicating the enthusiasm surrounding this new development.

This move by China adds another dimension to the ongoing technological race between the world’s two largest economies, especially in the fields of semiconductor chips and hardware.

Up until now, American companies such as Tesla Inc. and Boston Dynamics have enjoyed an edge in humanoid robot technology.

China, being the world’s top electronics manufacturer, has set its sights on breakthroughs in areas like environment sensing, motion control, and machine-to-human interaction capabilities over the next two years.

The government is actively promoting the use of artificial intelligence in robotics and has called for increased research into the development of dexterous robot hands, arms, and feet.

While the policy document lacks specific details, it is brimming with ambition. China has set a goal for humanoid robots to possess the ability to think, learn, and innovate by 2027.

Additionally, there are plans to establish a reliable industry supply chain system to support the production of these advanced robots.

The announcement had a notable impact on the stock market. Shares of companies like Ningbo Zhongda Leader Intelligent Transmission Co. and Miracle Automation Engineering Co. surged by the daily limit of 10%.

Siasun Robot & Automation Co. and Shenzhen Sunwin Intelligent Co. also experienced significant advancements.

The future envisioned for humanoid robots is one where they will increasingly handle tasks currently performed by humans, from mundane activities like picking groceries to working in hazardous environments.