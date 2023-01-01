China to help Pakistan develop chemical industry

F.P. Report

KARACHI: “We hope to set up chemical factories collaborating with China under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). China has modern technology, and we can improve our chemical sector with it. Improved industry can generate employment as well, “said Sheikh Muhammad Nadeem, chairman of Pakistan Chemical Dyes Merchants Association (PCDMA).

Earlier this month, Chinese Consul General (CG) in Karachi, Yang Yundong, attended the tea party of PCDMA and delivered a speech. Yang appreciated the association’s contribution to Pak-China cooperation and highlighted the fruitful results of CPEC programs, according to Gwadar Pro.

“Over the past decade, CPEC has laid a solid foundation for Pakistan’s economic and social development. In the next step, the two countries will broaden the scope of cooperation and continuously enhance cooperation in industry, agriculture, culture, science and technology.”

Yang also encouraged the association to seize the opportunity to strengthen its connection with relevant Chinese industries, and the Consulate General will maintain close exchanges with Pakistani business communities to boost bilateral trade and promote the development of relevant industries.

“In Pakistan, the development of chemical industry has not received enough support. People set up the industry on their own. There are no proper labs. Private labs are there, but they are costly.

Therefore the cost of making products is expensive. That’s why we want to build connections with Chinese chemical companies.” Sheikh Muhammad Nadeem said. He also expressed gratitude to the Chinese Consulate General in Karachi for its strong support to Pak-China economic cooperation.

“We hope that the interactions between enterprises of the two countries will be strengthened in the post-epidemic era to further promote the development of the industry.” He said. (INP)