CIA director met Zelensky on trip to Ukraine, US official says

WASHINGTON (CNN): CIA Director William Burns recently traveled to Ukraine and met with President Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukrainian intelligence officials, according to a US official.

The official told CNN’s Jim Sciutto, “Director Burns recently traveled to Ukraine, as he has done regularly since the beginning of Russia’s recent aggression more than a year ago. As with other trips, the director met with his Ukrainian intelligence counterparts and President Zelensky, reaffirming the US commitment to sharing intelligence to help Ukraine defend against Russian aggression.”

The official noted that Director Burns traveled to Kyiv before Yevgeny Prigozhin’s rebellion, which was not a topic of discussion.

The Washington Post first reported on Burns’ most recent trip to Ukraine.

The Post reported that Burns met earlier in June with Ukrainian officials who revealed a strategy to retake Russian-occupied territory and open cease-fire negotiations with Moscow by the end of the year, according to officials familiar with the visit.