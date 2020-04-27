CJCSC visits NCOC, praises team work

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Nadeem Raza Monday visited NCOC and lauded its extraordinary efforts for synergising national effort and data driven input to all stakeholders for timely and informed decision making in a short span of time.

The CJCSC was received by Lieutenant General Hamood Uz Zaman Khan, Commander Army Air Defence Command and National Coordinator NCOC, said ISPR.

Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi and Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan also accompanied CJCSC during the visit.

The CJCSC was briefed in detail about the latest situation on containment efforts and enforcement measures against COVID-19, projections about likely spread of the disease in Pakistan and support being extended to civil administration against pandemic.