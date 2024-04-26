Clamp down on tax evaders and drug dealers: Sharjeel

F.P. Report

Karachi: The Sindh government has decided to clamp down on tax evaders and drug dealers, and to publish the names of tax evaders in newspapers.

A high-level meeting was convened in Karachi under the chairmanship of Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Excise, Taxation, Narcotics Control, Transport and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon. Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Secretary Saleem Rajpoot, DG Aurangzeb Panhwar, directors, and other officers were present at the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon emphasized that tax evaders pose a threat to the country’s prosperity and will face consequences. He declared that the names of tax evaders will be publicly disclosed in newspapers, and their accounts will be frozen, with further actions to be taken against them.

During the meeting, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon commended the ongoing efforts to combat drug dealers throughout the province. He instructed authorities to intensify the crackdown and praised the officers who demonstrated exceptional performance during the operation.

Sharjeel Inam Memon emphasized that drug peddlers pose a threat to the future of the country and its people. He stressed that no leniency will be granted to them, and urged for sustained actions against drug peddlers throughout the province under the zero-tolerance policy.

He mentioned that competent police officers and personnel will be seconded to the Excise Department for operations against drug dealers and tax evaders. Initially, officers from Karachi and Hyderabad will be seconded to the Excise Department.

He emphasized the need to intensify operations against drugs, with ongoing cooperation from relevant institutions. He directed the concerned authorities to bolster the prosecution and investigation of drug dealers.

In the meeting, it was also decided to award prizes to the best-performing officers and informers. Additionally, a proposal was made to implement biometric registration and transfer of vehicles. Measures were also decided upon to address the complaints of all stakeholders related to the Excise Department.