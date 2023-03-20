F.P. Report

KARACHI: Closing ceremony of 1st Chief of the Naval Staff International Sailing Regatta 2023 was held at Karachi. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the ceremony as Chief Guest.

International sailors from Australia, Bahrain, Egypt, Malaysia, Oman, Singapore, Sri Lanka, and Thailand along with participants from Pakistan took part in the event. The five days long event comprised races in Laser Standard, Laser 4.7 and Windsurfing categories. A total of twelve races were held in each category.

While addressing the audience, Chief of the Naval Staff appreciated the participants and congratulated the winners for their achievements in various categories. He added that Pakistan Navy will continue to organize National and International level sailing events with an aim to promote Sailing and provide a platform for promising national players who possess ability to reach glory of excellence.

Later, Chief Guest gave away the prizes to winners and runners ups of different categories. In Laser Standard, Khairulnizam Mohd Afendy from Malaysia secured first position and Asri Bin Azman from Malaysia stood the runner-up. In Laser 4.7 category, Noppassorn Khunboonjan from Thailand stood first and Issac Goh from Singapore got 2nd position. Whereas, in Windsurfing category Raja Qaasim Abbas from Pakistan clinched the 1st position and Muhammad Izzuddin from Malaysia secured 2nd position.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of dignitaries from armed forces, foreign embassies and civil organizations.