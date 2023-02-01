CM orders foolproof security for Christmas

LAHORE (APP): Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has ordered foolproof security for Christmas day across the province, and issued directions to Inspector General of Police IGP Dr. Usman Anwar, additional chief secretary (ACS) and additional IG Special Branch in this regard.

The CM ordered to pay special attention to security of churches along with deployment of additional police force. He directed the police and law-enforcement agencies to remain alert and keep a vigil on the miscreant elements. Officers should themselves remain in the field and undertake monitoring of standard operating procedures (SOPs) implementation, said the CM.

Naqvi acknowledged that the Christian community had played a pivotal role in progress and prosperity of Pakistan. “We equally participate in the rejoice of Christian community on the eve of Christmas day,” he said and promised that the Christian community would be provided peaceful environment to celebrate the festivities of Christmas day.

CM grieved over loss of lives: Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed sorrow over the death of nine members of a family in a fire in Abbottabad. The chief minister expressed his heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family. “We share heartfelt sympathies with the family in this hour of grief,” the CM added.

CM condoles death of journalist’s father: Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed grief over the death of the father of senior journalist Nauman Sheikh. In a condolence message, he expressed his heartfelt sympathies and grief with the bereaved family. Mohsin Naqvi prayed for peace to the departed soul and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

CM appoints minister to oversee projects in Rawalpindi: In a strategic move to expedite developmental projects in Punjab, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has appointed Dr. Jamal Nasir, the Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare and Population Welfare, to monitor initiatives in Rawalpindi.

The decision, outlined in a press release on Sunday, aims to ensure timely completion of key projects, including the construction and upgrade of Holy Family Hospital and maintenance of 36 roads. Dr. Jamal Nasir is set to employ a transparent approach, regularly updating the Chief Minister on project progress through visual reports on WhatsApp.

The minister underscored his commitment to implementing the Chief Minister’s vision, vowing that Rawalpindi will experience the benefits of the “Mohsin Speed.” He listed top priorities, emphasizing a strict no-compromise stance on quality, with immediate action against any lapses or substandard work. Furthermore, Dr. Jamal Nasir assured relief measures for Rawalpindi residents, aligning with the Punjab government’s initiatives.

He highlighted the bureaucracy’s dedication to zero tolerance for corruption in project implementation, overseen by the chief secretary, and clarified that all ministers were entrusted with ensuring project completion according to deadlines across the province.