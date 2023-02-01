CM seeks carbon credits plan to accelerate tree plantation

LAHORE (APP): Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has sought a comprehensive carbon credit plan for afforestation and valuable carbon exchange. During the meeting, attended by provincial ministers Amir Mir, Ibrahim Hasan Murad, secretaries of forests, finance & industries departments and others, a consensus was reached to enlist the expertise of a consultancy firm for the strategic acquisition of carbon credits.

The briefing illuminated the diverse sectors, numbering ten in total, from which carbon credits can be obtained. These sectors include waste management, transportation, renewable energy, industry and land use, among others.

It was underscored that the acquisition of carbon credits is intricately tied to activities such as the preservation of forests and the proactive management of environmental pollution.

An important aspect highlighted in the meeting was the practice of countries with higher carbon emissions channelling investments into afforestation and environmental conservation initiatives in other nations. The allocation of carbon credits operates on a specific mechanism aimed at oxygen generation through the meticulous control of carbon emissions. This process involves countries emitting carbon and engaging in financial transactions with others to secure these credits. Similarly, carbon credits are also bought and sold through the voluntary carbon market, the briefing further explained.

CM unveils master plan for streamlined one-window business operations: Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi unveiled a significant initiative aimed at facilitating ease of doing business, fostering industrial development, and promoting investments.

A comprehensive master plan for a one-window operation system has been meticulously crafted to streamline business processes and support investment endeavors. Under this system, all necessary NOCs from various departments will be efficiently issued under one roof, simplifying the landscape for businesses.

During a meeting chaired by the CM here on Monday, the detailed master plan for the One Window Operation system was presented, with an expected completion date next month. The operational hub for this system will be housed in Al-Falah Building, providing a centralized and convenient location for the business community. Additionally, an online portal will grant businesses access to comprehensive information, while dedicated focal persons will be assigned for each department.

To ensure the effectiveness of the One Window Operation system, Mohsin Naqvi directed the swift resolution of related issues and emphasized the need to enhance the office’s seating capacity. Drawing inspiration from the successful LDA one-window cell, the chief minister urged the formulation of long-term SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures), crucial for the system’s success.

Provincial ministers SM Tanveer, Amir Mir, secretaries of Industries, Local Government, Environment, Commissioner Lahore Division & DG LDA, Chairman PITB, Director General PITB, CEOs FIEDMC, PIEDMC, MD Punjab Small Industries Corporation, and relevant officers attended the meeting.