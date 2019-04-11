COAS Bajwa calls on PM Imran, discusses security matters

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at his office in Islamabad on Thursday, said PM House’s spokesperson.

According to the spokesperson, matters of national security, implementation on the national action plan and other important issues were discussed in the meeting.

He further said that COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa briefed the prime minister about Pakistan’s efforts for restoration of durable peace in Afghanistan and for regional peace and stability.

Earlier, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at PM Office on April 4.

According to a statement released by PM House, the Army Chief had discussed important security-related matters with PM Khan during the meeting.

On April 2, Corps Commanders’ conference had expressed its resolve to support government and all stake holders in implementation of National Action Plan (NAP), said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa had said that having achieved stability against terrorism, Pakistan was on positive trajectory of becoming a state where prerogative of use of weapons rests with the state alone and socio-economic development was taking preeminence.