COAS calls on Saudi Crown Prince

RIYADH (INP): Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has expressed his desire to further strengthen bilateral ties with Pakistan, and said that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will always stand by Pakistan in the future as well.

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, also known as MbS, said this during his meeting with Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, who visited Saudi Arabia on an official visit.

During the visit, the army chief called on Prince Mohammad bin Salman; Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the defence minister of KSA; General Fayyadh Bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili, the chief of general staff of the Saudi Armed Forces; and Engineer Talal Abdullah Al Otaibi, the assistant minister of Defence; as well as other senior military leadership. The two sides discussed wide-ranging issues of mutual interest, including regional peace and security, bilateral defence and security cooperation.

Prince Mohammad Bin Salman highlighted that Saudi Arabia and Pakistan enjoyed historic brotherly and strong relations, and that both countries had always stood up for each other. He also expressed his desire to further strengthen the bilateral ties and said the KSA will always stand by Pakistan in the future as well. Gen Asim Munir thanked the Saudi leadership for the warm sentiments and support for Pakistan.