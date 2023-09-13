COAS, Erdogan vow to boost diplomatic, military relations

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), COAS is on an official visit to the Republic of Türkiye. The visit is part of the high level mutual visits by both the brotherly countries to enhance the historic diplomatic and military ties. During the visit COAS called on H.E Recep Tayyip Erdo?an, President of Republic of Türkiye, Foreign and Defense Ministers, Commander of Turkish General Staff and Commanders of Turkish Land and Air forces.

During the meetings, COAS emphasized on enhancing defence collaboration and training cooperation. COAS appreciated Turkish Military’s efforts for maintaining peace and stability in the region and also praised the standards of operational readiness of Turkish Armed Forces. Turkish leaders acknowledged the efforts extended by Pakistan Army Engineers who worked along NDMA Teams during the unfortunate earthquake that hit Türkiye in February this year.

COAS visited the Mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk in Ankara to pay homage to the great leader and laid floral wreath in his honour. COAS later visited the Turkish Land Forces Headquarters, where on his arrival he was given a warm welcome and was presented with the Guard of Honour. COAS was also conferred with the Legion of Merit by the Minister of Defense and Commander Turkish Land Forces in recognition of his services towards promoting defence relations between two countries.

During the ceremony COAS highlighted that, “Pakistan and Türkiye have strong brotherly relations which have always stood the test of times. Pakistan Army is always willing to extend full support to the Turkish Land Forces in multiple domains. Pakistan has always stood with their Turkish brothers in times of calamity and moments of triumph and shall continue to strengthen the fraternal ties amongst the two nations.”