Cornovirus outbreak: IHC directs govt to help Pakistani students stranded in China

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday has directed the concerned authorities to help Pakistani students stranded in China due to outbreak of deadly coronavirus.

During the hearing on a petition seeking return of Pakistanis from the neighboring country, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah said that some students have contacted the court through email and told that the government is not assisting them in this critical situation.

One woman stuck in China also has a child. The government should approach all the Pakistanis residing there and help them, he ordered.

The chief justice has also directed Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Syed Zulfikar Bukhari to arrange a meeting between families and students and satisfy the parents.

The court has further strictly instructed the federal government to prepare proper mechanism in this regard.