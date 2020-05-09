Coronavirus cases rise to 27,474 in Pakistan

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan has confirmed 24 more deaths from novel coronavirus as the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 618 and positive cases to 27,474, on Saturday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 1,637 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Pakistan has so far conducted 270,025 coronavirus tests and 12,982 during last 24 hours. Patients are under treatment at quarantine centers of 462 hospitals where 7,295 beds are available.

PROVINCE-WISE DETAILS

Punjab remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic followed by Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

10,471 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 9,691 in Sindh, 4,327 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1,876 in Balochistan, 609 in Islamabad, 421 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 79 in Azad Kashmir.

Punjab has so far reported 191 casualties, Sindh 175, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 221, Balochistan 24, Islamabad 4 and Gilgit-Baltistan 3.

RECOVERIES

7,756 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas many are in critical condition.