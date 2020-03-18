Coronavirus fears: Denmark PM Frederiksen bans public crowds of 10 or more people

Monitoring Desk

COPENHAGEN: Public crowds of more than 10 people will be banned in Denmark starting Wednesday at 10am local time in a move to curb the spread of coronavirus, the country’s prime minister said on Tuesday.

All restaurants, bars, cafes, night clubs, as well as gyms, tanning centres and tattoo parlours, will be required to shut down for two weeks until March 30, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said at press conference.

Courtesy: (Reuters)