Countermeasures against US sanctions called for

The unilateral sanctions Washington has imposed on a number of Chinese entities under the pretext of so-called Russia-related factors are unjustifiable. It is natural that Beijing should respond to such “bullying and economic coercion”.

That explains why China took measures on Tuesday against 12 US companies involved in the US arms sales to Taiwan and their senior executives. They include units of Lockheed Martin, Raytheon and General Dynamics. Their assets in China will be frozen and their senior executives banned from entering China. These companies have seriously infringed on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of China. The sanctions are what they deserve.

There is indeed trade between China and Russia, and the trade volume between the two countries is rapidly increasing. There is no reason for the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine to become a factor that prohibits China from doing business with either country. Nor any reason why China should snap to attention at the US’ command and cut its normal trade ties with Russia just because Washington tells it to. China has long taken an objective and impartial position on the Ukraine crisis, and has been doing whatever it can to broker a cease-fire for the peaceful settlement of the conflict.

Washington, however, has sought to distort perceptions of China’s stand and what it has been doing for the settlement of the conflict. China is doing business with many countries, including the United States. In doing so, it adheres to the established trade rules and the principle of not harming any third party. It is Washington that should reflect on what it has done with regard to the Ukraine crisis and what has been taking place in Gaza. Has Washington done anything for the peaceful settlement of the crises? No. Just the opposite. China treasures bilateral relations with the United States, and it continues to believe that the two largest economies can do a lot of things together for the development of the global economy and world peace. They can work together to address a lot of common challenges the world faces.

However, Washington fears that China’s rise will challenge the US’ status as the global hegemon, and it has been doing whatever it can to contain the rise of China. Russia-related factors are nothing but one more excuse Washington has employed to contain the development of China. Even without this excuse, Washington would find another to impose sanctions against Chinese companies. Yet China’s rise is unstoppable. What Washington does will only do a disservice to the development of bilateral relations between the two countries and to the recovery of the global economy.