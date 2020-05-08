COVID-19: US registers over 75,000 fatalities

Monitoring Desk

WASHINGTON: The COVID-19 pandemic is nearing 4 million infected globally, as the disease continues spreading despite lockdown measures. The death toll from the virus has reached 269,000, with New York being the worst-hit city on the planet (over 180,000 infected and 19,600 fatalities), according to Johns Hopkins University.

The highest number of infected individuals is in the United States (over 1,250,000 confirmed cases and at least 75,670 fatalities), according to Johns Hopkins University, while the United Kingdom occupies second place in terms of deaths (over 30,689) globally. Italy and Spain are the main centres of the COVID-19 outbreak in continental Europe.

Courtesy: (Sputnik)