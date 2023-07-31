CPEC significantly changed Pakistanis’ lives: He Lefeng

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng has termed the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) an important project of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), saying that the multibillion-dollar project has significantly changed the lives of the people of Pakistan.

The Chinese vice premier, who arrived in Islamabad a day earlier on a three-day official visit to Pakistan, remarked this while addressing a ceremony held in the federal capital on Monday to celebrate the 10th anniversary of CPEC. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, ministers, members of the Chinese delegation, parliamentarians, chief ministers, senior officials and relevant authorities were also present on the occasion.

The Chinese vice PM said that CPEC is an example of mutual trust and common development between the two countries, adding that the project became a corridor of progress and prosperity, involving huge investment and creating immense job opportunities, with the completion of various key projects thus transforming the local economy. Vice Premier He also said that CPEC was initiated under a principle of extensive cooperation for mutual interests, social and economic development of Pakistan through a network of regional connectivity.

He further said both countries are committed to high standards of CPEC projects in the second phase, adding that they would continue to work together. Enumerating different projects being initiated and completed under CPEC, he said that cooperation would further continue in IT, agriculture, training and special zones ventures.

The Chinese vice premier said that CPEC had “significantly changed lives of the ordinary people of Pakistan and proved as a win-win cooperation and become a corridor of friendship, bringing our people closer”. He observed that even during the COVID-19 pandemic, the workers had ensured smooth progress of the different projects, writing stories of mutual trust and cooperation that transformed the vision into reality. He also reiterated Chinese support for peace, stability and national sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan, its social and economic stability to build a better future. CPEC had a new engine of growth and was further deepening the relationship between the leadership and people of the two countries, he added.

A special ceremony was held here on Monday to celebrate the completion of the first decade of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). High-level leadership attended the event from Pakistan and China, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Xi Jinping’s Special Representative, and the Vice Premier of the State Council of China He Lifeng.

Senior ministers of China and Pakistan, high-ranking officials from both countries and corporate executives of leading Chinese companies working in Pakistan also participated in the event. Addressing the event, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Vice Premier He Lifeng paid rich tribute to CPEC for its positive contribution to Pakistan’s socio-economic development, and progress and prosperity of the peoples of the two countries. They underscored that as the flagship project of President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative, CPEC had transformed Pakistan’s economic landscape by removing infrastructure bottlenecks and eliminating power shortages.

Expressing satisfaction at the remarkable achievements of CPEC, both leaders expressed their firm resolve to build upon the achievements of the last decade, and continue their cooperation for further developing it as a high-quality demonstrable project of the BRI. The leadership of Pakistan and China also appreciated the endeavours of Pakistani and Chinese experts, engineers and workers for their meritorious contribution to the timely completion of all CPEC projects in Pakistan.

On the occasion, Vice Premier He Lifeng also read a special message of President Xi Jinping, congratulating the government and the people of Pakistan on the completion of the first decade of CPEC. To mark the significance of the occasion, a special Postal Stamp, Commemorative Coin and First Day Cover, were also issued. Both sides also unveiled a First Decade of CPEC memento capturing its achievements made and futuristic vision. During the event, special performances were organized to display multiple facets of Pakistan’s pluralistic and progressive culture; and to highlight civilizational affinity and fraternal ties between Pakistan and China.

It may be recalled that Pakistan and China had kicked off CPEC projects in 2013, after the visit of the Chinese Premier to Pakistan. Under the rubric of CPEC, the two countries initiated and completed multiple projects in the past ten years in the energy sector, transport infrastructure, port/airport development and digital connectivity. CPEC brought huge dividends to Pakistan as manifested in the creation of over 200,000 jobs; addition of 8000 MW power to the national grid; building of 510 kilometers of highways and 932 kilometers of roads network; and laying of 820-kilometer long optical fiber line. Under Phase-II of CPEC, both countries have expanded cooperation to new areas, including rural revitalization; agricultural development; industrialization; green development; and science and technology.

Pakistan, China sign documents on CPEC phase-II; further enhance cooperation: Pakistan and China on Monday signed six documents that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said would further enhance bilateral cooperation and help undertake the second phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) under a new model.

Held at the PM House, the signing ceremony was witnessed by Prime Minister Shehbaz and Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng, who, along with a delegation, is visiting here to attend the 10th-anniversary celebrations of CPEC. Both countries signed Document on the Joint cooperation Committee on CPEC; MoU on establishing an export exchange mechanism within the framework of CPEC; a protocol of phytosanitary requirements for the export of dry chilies from Pakistan to China and a Document on the final report on the feasibility study of realignment of KKH Phase-II.

Both sides also signed through diplomatic channels an MoU on the industrial workers exchange program as well as minutes of the 21st conference of a technical committee to promote the strategic ML-1 project. The prime minister, in his remarks at the signing ceremony, expressed pleasure over the signing of documents and thanked Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng for visiting Pakistan to celebrate 10 years of CPEC.

He recalled that 10 years ago, CPEC was signed between that time Prime Minister Nawaz and President Xi Jinping and implementation was started within no time. “Today we can claim that under CPEC above $25 billion investment took place in power, road, hydel power, and public transport. Now we are entering the second phase. Today, we signed certain important documents which will further enhance cooperation and undertake the second phase of CPEC under a new model,” the PM said.

He said the second phase of CPEC would feature the B2B investment in agriculture and information technology to enable Pakistan to export its products according to Chinese standards and requirements. The prime minister also thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping for sending his special envoy to Pakistan and showing solidarity for people-to-people friendship and showing to the world that both countries were bound in a great and unique relationship.

“We are all-weather friends and iron brothers. This friendship will continue and will not tolerate any kind of obstacle in its way,” he remarked. He said Pakistan was absolutely ready to contribute to President Xi’s vision of shared prosperity. Highlighting the importance of ML-1 and Karachi Circular Railway, the prime minister expressed the hope that both projects would be successfully executed to make Pakistan stand on its own feet through the hard work and untiring efforts of both countries.

“It is the Chinese model, It is President Xi Jinping’s model, and will emulate it under the vision of our Pakistan’s founding father late Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to promote prosperity and peace in this country,” he commented.