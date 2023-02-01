F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Chinese Consul General in Karachi H.E Yang Yundong highlited the promising future of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He emphasized that the CPEC’s focused on high quality development, will elevate the China-Pakistan strategic partnership to greater heights, contributing to regional peace and prosperity.

The Chinese Consul General, while visiting Export Processing Zones Authority Head Office along with high powered delegation. The Chinese envoy said that Industrial cooperation with EPZA has encouraged and increasing number of Chinese enterprises to come to EPZ and engaged multi-field industrial cooperation.

Chairman EPZA Dr. Saifuddin Junejo in his introducing remarks extend to warm welcome to the visiting EPZA. He underscored the importance of Pakistan-China relations in the contemporary world and strategic significance of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for Pakistan’s economic transformation and regional prosperity. Pakistan and China are interlinked on friendship front sharing areas of mutual interest on many economic and cultural fronts. Due to our eternal friendship spread over many decades Pakistan and EPZA offers excellent investment opportunities to Chinese businesses. From EPZA front,

We will make all out efforts to facilitate Chinese investment in EPZ’s. Chairman EPZA while addressing a delegation & group of investors from China, said that EPZA is considered and already providing excellent facilities to the investors which can be compared with other industrial zones in the world.

EPZA planning to establish multi product EPZ in an area of 1500 acres on the land of Pakistan Steel Mills. This location will help in facilitating easy and cost effective import and export besides skilled labour will also be easily available in the area. Plan was recently discussed at SIFC executive Committee meeting.

Further he said that ancient social and economic relations with China are strengthening with every passing day. EPZA and Pakistan will provide friendly environment to Chinese industrialist and investors.