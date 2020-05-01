CPI inflation decelerates to 8.5pc on YoY basis

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Consumer price Index (CPI) based monthly inflation decelerated to 8.5 percent on year-on-year (YoY) basis in April 2020, from 10.2 percent during February.

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), on month-on-month basis, it decreased by 0.8% in April as compared to an increase of 0.04% in the previous month and an increase of 0.7% in April 2019.

The Urban CPI inflation increased by 7.7% on year-on-year basis in April 2020 as compared to an increase of 9.3% in the previous month and 8.4% in April 2019. On month-on-month (MOM) basis, it decreased by 0.7% in April 2020 as compared to an increase of 0.1% in the previous month and an increase of 0.8% in April 2019.

On the other hand, the Rural CPI inflation increased by 9.8% on year-on-year basis in April 2020 as compared to an increase of 11.7% in the previous month and 8.1% in April 2019. On month-on-month basis, it decreased by 1.1% in April 2020 as compared to a decrease of 0.1% in the previous month and an increase of 0.6% in April 2019.

Meanwhile, the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based inflation on YoY increased by 9.0% in April 2020 as compared to an increase of 11.8% a month earlier and an increase of 10.0% in April 2019.

On MoM basis, it decreased by 2.0% in April 2020 as compared to a decrease of 0.3% a month earlier and an increase of 0.5% in April 2019.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) based inflation on YoY basis increased by 5.1% in April 2020 as compared to an increase of 9.2% a month earlier and an increase of 17.1% in April 2019.

The WPI inflation on MoM basis decreased by 2.1% in April 2020 as compared to a decrease of 0.9% a month earlier and an increase of 1.8% in corresponding month of last year i.e. April 2019.

The core inflation measured by non-food non-energy Urban CPI (Core NFNE) increased by 6.4% on YoY basis in April 2020 as compared to an increase of 7.4% in the previous month and 7.0% in April 2019. On MoM basis, it increased by 0.2% in April 2020 as compared to increase of 0.3% in previous month, and an increase of 1.1% in corresponding month of last year i.e. April 2019.

Core inflation measured by non-food non-energy Rural CPI (Core NFNE) increased by 8.5% on (YoY) basis in April 2020 as compared to an increase of 9.4% in the previous month and 6.8% in April 2019. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.3% in April 2020 as compared to an increase of 0.6% in previous month, and an increase of 1.2% in corresponding month of last year i.e. April 2019.

Core inflation, measured by 20% weighted trimmed mean Urban CPI (Core Trimmed) increased by 6.7% on (YoY) basis in April 2020 as compared to 8.7% in the previous month and by 7.4% in April 2019.

On (MoM) basis, it decreased by 0.2% in April 2020 as compared to an increase of 0.3% in the previous month and an increase of 1.1% in corresponding month of last year i.e. April 2019.

The core inflation, measured by 20% weighted trimmed mean Rural CPI (Core Trimmed) increased by 9.3% on (YoY) basis in April 2020 as compared to 11.4% in the previous month and by 7.3% in April 2019. On (MoM) basis, it decreased by 0.6% in April 2020 as compared to an increase of 0.1% in the previous month and an increase of 0.8% in corresponding month of last year i.e. April 2019.