Crew of Soyuz spacecraft successfully lands in Kazakhstan

MOSCOW (AA) : The crew of the Soyuz manned spacecraft successfully landed in Kazakhstan on Saturday.

The first Belarusian female cosmonaut Marina Vasilevskaya, Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky and NASA astronaut Loral O’Hara returned to Earth from the International Space Station (ISS), the Russian Space Corporation (Roscosmos) said in a statement.

The spacecraft landed southeast of the Kazakh city of Zhezkazgan.

O’Hara arrived at the International Space Station in September 2023 on Soyuz MS-24, while Novitsky and Vasilevskaya arrived on March 25 this year aboard the Soyuz MS-25 spacecraft as part of a two-week expedition.

When Soyuz MS-25 was launched into Earth orbit on March 23, Vasilevskaya became the first Belarusian citizen to reach outer space. Vasilevskaya works as a flight attendant for Belavia Airlines.

