Dabang Khan steps out of residence for first time after firing incident

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan stepped out for the first time from his Mumbai residence, after shots were fired outside Galaxy apartment on April 14.

Five rounds of shots were fired outside Salman’s residence early on Sunday and one of the bullets landed on the balcony of the actor’s residence. The two accused escaped on a bike and have been apprehended in Gujarat now.

Identified as Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, they were arrested from Bhuj on Monday. Indian media reported that the shooters were likely working at the behest of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Earlier, Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of Lawrence who is currently in jail, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Salman Khan was spotted exiting his home in his private car surrounded by heavy security and a police vehicle. The visuals of the superstar leaving the building in his car went viral on social media.

Lakshmi Gautam, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), said in a statement that the suspects had fled to Surat from Mumbai and then went to Bhuj. “They are being brought to the city where they will be produced before the court. We will be interrogating the accused to find out who gave them the contract for the firing,” added Gautam.

Salman was given Y plus security after he received threats to his life in 2022. The firing incident, even when the actor is surrounded by a thick cordon of security, has left the family shaken.

On Tuesday evening, Salman’s brother, actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan took to social media to condemn the incident and stated that the family is ‘taken aback’ by the shocking incident.

He wrote, “The recent incident of firing by two unidentified person on a motorcycle at Galaxy apartment the residence of the Salim Khan family is very disturbing and unnerving. Our family has been taken aback by this shocking incident that took place.”

The actor clarified that some individuals falsely claiming to be connected to the family have been issuing ‘loose’ statements to the media. Arbaaz said that these statements should not be taken seriously.

“No member of the Salim Khan family has made any statement regarding this incident to the media. At this time the family is helping and cooperating with the police in the investigation of this untoward incident. We have faith in the Mumbai police and we have been assured they will do everything in their capacity to protect and secure our family. Thank you everyone for your love and support,” he added.