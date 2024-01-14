Death toll from Israeli attacks in Gaza since Oct. 7 rises to 23,968: Health Ministry

GAZA (AA): At least 23,968 Palestinians have been killed and 60,582 others injured in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, the Health Ministry in the besieged Palestinian enclave said Sunday.

“The Israeli occupation (forces) committed 11 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, resulting in 125 casualties and 265 injuries over the past 24 hours,” a ministry statement said.

In 100 days of Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, the statement said: “The occupation (forces) killed 337 health personnel and arrested 99 others in harsh conditions.”

“The Israeli occupation (forces) deliberately targeted 150 health institutions, putting 30 hospitals and 53 health centers out of service, and destroying 121 ambulances,” it added.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7.

Authorities claim the attacks by Hamas have killed around 1,200 Israelis.

The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with 60% of the enclave’s infrastructure damaged or destroyed and nearly 2 million residents displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicines.