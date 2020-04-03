Demand for 1-year exemption for virus-hit small traders from taxes

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here, demanded of the federal and provincial government to exempt the coronavirus-hit small industries and traders from all taxes/levies for next one-year, to give facility of interest-free loans, besides accelerating process payments refunds, extension in submission date of electricity, gas and other utilities bills for two months as well as revised the scheduled of loans issued to commercial institutions.

These demands were made by SCCI president, Engr Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz through a statement issued here on Thursday. He appreciated the provincial government precautionary measures and arrangements to contain spread of the novel COVID-19 in the whole province.

However, he said the provincial government is being allowed to run some specified/limited industries amid outbreak of coronavirus but production process has been adversely suffered in factories and industrial units, which are currently running in the province because of closure of allied industries that was caused difficulties in transportation/supplies of raw materials to running factories.

So, he urged the government to allow opening of the rest closed industries in the province by devising proper mechanism to ensure implementation of the proposed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and precautionary steps against coronavirus.

He went on to say that coronavirus suffered small traders and shopkeepers should be exempted from all federal and provincial taxes immediately, besides facility of interest-free loans to be granted to them as well as rents of district government, Auquf properties, big commercial centres/hub should be waived off for atleast one year.

Furthermore, he called upon the authorities concerned to allow small shopkeepers to keep open their shops from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. He observed the traders and small shopkeepers have shut their business for last two weeks and they don’t have any source of income to earn livelihoods for their families. Therefore, he urged the district administration to allow traders to open their shops under the agencies relevant laws and constitution to gained or earned without cheating or stealing for their children.

SCCI chief said the traders community are already being faced with enormous difficulties, now their businesses had adversely affected due outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in the province.

So, he demanded of the government to announce special concession in electricity and gas bills and allow to deposits all utilities bills in different installations as well as give extension in submission bills payments atleast for two months.