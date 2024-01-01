Deputy Secretary Campbell’s Meeting with Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Okano and Philippine Undersecretary Lazaro

FP Report

TOKYO: Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell met with Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Okano Masataka and Philippine Undersecretary Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro today in Tokyo, Japan. Their meeting follows a series of senior-level engagements over the past year to deepen trilateral cooperation among the United States, Japan, and the Philippines.

Deputy Secretary Campbell, Vice Foreign Minister Okano, and Undersecretary Lazaro reiterated their collective commitment to maintaining peace and security in the Indo-Pacific, including in the South China Sea and East China Sea. The Deputy Secretary and his counterparts also discussed trilateral cooperation in areas related to economic security and resilience; defense and security; the international law of the sea, including freedom of navigation; and growing people-to-people ties. The Deputy Secretary and his counterparts also discussed plans for a leader-level trilateral summit to be held in Washington, D.C., on April 11.