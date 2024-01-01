Deputy Secretary Campbell’s Trip to Japan and Mongolia

FP Report

WASHINGTON DC: Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell will travel to Japan and Mongolia, March 19-23. This will be Dr. Campbell’s first overseas trip as Deputy Secretary and will underscore the United States’ deep commitment to advancing freedom and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.

In Tokyo, the Deputy Secretary will meet with senior government officials to discuss preparations for next month’s official visit to Washington by Prime Minister Kishida. The Deputy Secretary will also meet with his Japanese and Philippine counterparts to deepen trilateral cooperation towards a free and open, connected, prosperous, resilient, and secure Indo-Pacific.

In Ulaanbaatar, Deputy Secretary Campbell will meet with senior Mongolian officials. The Deputy will highlight the Strategic Third Neighbor Partnership between the United States and Mongolia and the enduring friendship between the American and Mongolian people.