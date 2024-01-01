Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Verma’s Travel to Paris and Geneva

FP Report

WASHINGTON DC: Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Richard R. Verma will travel to Paris, France and Geneva, Switzerland from April 6-10. During his visit to Paris, Deputy Secretary Verma will focus on strengthening critical ties with U.S. allies and partners including in the public and private sectors. He will meet with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay, accept co-chair leadership of the UNESCO Group of Friends for Priority Africa, and join a roundtable on Digital Transformation and Artificial Intelligence.

While in Paris, he will join a Leaders’ Dialogue on leveraging the Blue Dot Network to Mobilize the Private Sector to Incentivize Quality Infrastructure, meet with OECD Secretary General Matthias Cormann, and participate in the official launch ceremony of the Blue Dot Network Secretariat on April 9.

Deputy Secretary Verma will conclude his trip in Geneva, where he will meet with partners including UNHCR High Commissioner Filippo Grandi and International Telecommunications Union Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin.

Deputy Secretary Verma’s trip highlights the United States’ commitment to engaging with multilateral institutions. He will also advance the U.S. affirmative vision to ensure AI systems are safe, secure, and trustworthy. Emphasizing the importance of the Blue Dot Network, the Deputy Secretary aims to facilitate increased funding for infrastructure projects in the Global South.