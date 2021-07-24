Djokovic & Medvedev urge re-think over ‘tough’ Tokyo heat

TOKYO (Agencies): Tokyo Olympics: Novak Djokovic & Daniil Medvedev want matches moved because of heat Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev have called for Olympic organisers to change the tennis schedule because of the sweltering conditions players said were the “toughest” they had experienced. World number one Djokovic, who launched his bid for gold with a quick first-round win, said matches should be pushed back to later in the day. “I don’t understand why they don’t start matches at, say, 3pm,” he said. “We still have seven hours to play. They have lights on all the courts.” The Serb, who beat Bolivia’s Hugo Dellien 6-2 6-2 in his opening match, said the conditions meant that players were “constantly dehydrated”. “You feel you have weights on your shoulders because there’s so much heat and humidity and stagnated air,” the 34-year-old said. “You don’t feel yourself, you feel slow with your legs. It’s not the first time we get to experience tough conditions. I spoke to a