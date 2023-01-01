Djokovic wins record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title

NEW YORK : Novak Djokovic won a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title by outlasting Daniil Medvedev in a punishing US Open final in New York.

The 36-year-old Serb won 6-3 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 but the straight-set scoreline does not tell how deep he had to dig.

A comfortable opening set was followed by a brutal second which lasted one hour and 44 minutes.

After the pair exchanged breaks early in the third, Djokovic took control to level Margaret Court’s 50-year record.

“It obviously means the world to me,” said Djokovic on winning his 24th major.

“I’m really living my childhood dream to compete at the highest level in this sport, which has given me and my family so much from difficult circumstances.

“I never thought I would be here but the last couple of years I thought I had a shot at history. Why not grab it when it is presented?”

Second seed Djokovic had looked physically troubled, particular in that gruelling second set, but showed all the hallmarks of his greatness to win a fourth US Open title.

Djokovic, who surpassed Rafael Nadal’s previous record tally of 22 men’s major titles earlier this year, has matched Australia’s Court at the second attempt after losing the Wimbledon final in July.

He has won three of the four Grand Slam titles in 2023, becoming the first man to achieve this feat on four occasions.

Now the incoming world number one has the chance to surpass Court at January’s Australian Open – where he has already won a record 10 titles.

It felt fitting that Djokovic set up championship point by winning another lengthy rally and, after being made to wait to serve by shouts from the crowd, sealed victory when Medvedev hit a forehand into the net.

Djokovic shows again why he can never be written off

When Djokovic lost to 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final it felt like a changing of the guard moment in the men’s game.

But, even in the twilight of his career, Djokovic continues to show he can never be written off.

Speaking on court before receiving his runners-up plate, 27-year-old Medvedev joked: “I want to ask Novak, what are you still doing here?! When are you planning to slow down a little bit?

“I feel like I’ve not had a bad a career and I’ve won 20 titles, but you’ve won 24 Grand Slams – wow.”

Djokovic was dialled in from the start of Sunday’s final, playing patiently and precisely to break for a 2-0 lead, with Medvedev looking ragged as he fell 3-0 behind.

With Medvedev deep behind the baseline when receiving, Djokovic smartly decided to serve-volley on his way to 4-1 – a tactic he employed throughout – and showed his all-round quality to close out the opening set.

Djokovic had only lost from a set up at the US Open once on 73 previous occasions, against Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka in the 2016 final.

“His passing hurt me deeply and 24 is the jersey he wore at Lakers so I thought it would be nice to acknowledge him.”

‘Incredible moment’ for ‘super-human’ Djokovic – analysis

The New York crowds were treated to two special nights after Coco Gauff won a maiden Grand Slam women’s singles title on Saturday at the beginning of her exciting career but Djokovic’s triumph brought emotion for different reasons, with the Serb nearing the end of his.

BBC pundits hailed Djokovic’s achievement with former British number one Annabel Croft saying fans had witnessed “something incredibly special”.

“We witnessed him tying Margaret Court with 24 titles. It has taken him a time to get there but he’s done it. He’s super-human isn’t he?” she said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

“He had to put himself through the pain barrier to be able to do it. I don’t think Medvedev could have played any better. I just admire the strength of character he has but to find the layers he found in his game. It was perfection.”

American former player Jeff Tarango hailed an “incredible moment” that “no-one will ever see again”.

“I don’t think any other human could have done what he did in this second set and be able to able to stumble through it, fall over many times and come back again, and again and again.

“This was a kid who grew up playing tennis in an empty swimming pool and he became the greatest tennis player of all time. You can try to psychoanalyse all you want but the fact is he has put all the pieces of the puzzle together. He can’t get any better.”

courtesy : bbc